I’m Mike Eads, the new Editor of this fine publication, and I’m pleased to meet you.
I’m a Hoosier by birth and education (IU Class of ’90 — Hoosiers!). I’ve worked in small (and not-so-small) towns in Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, South Carolina and Alabama, writing about those issues that seem to dog too many rural communities today — lack of good paying jobs, crumbling roads and sewers, drug and alcohol addiction, not enough affordable housing, failing local retailers driven out of business by a certain Big Box store that I won’t name, etc.
Small town journalism has been the constant in my life for the last 30 years. Women have come and gone, I have lived in tiny apartments and opulent houses, drank in more bars on town squares that I could ever recall and worked with dozens of terrific editors, reporters and photographers (and some not-so-terrific ones, too). I’ve seen a lot of good people try to revitalize their neighborhoods and towns, only to be met with indifference and nowhere close to enough resources to make a difference. I’ve seen state legislatures — particularly in the South — squeeze local school districts and local government funds to make the state’s books look balanced, then blame the locals for not getting things done.
I respect and try to honor those locals who keep trying to do the right things despite it all, so please don’t ever think those efforts aren’t appreciated. I’m always happy to write about anyone who tries to make Gainesville and Cooke County better places to live.
I plan to keep a close eye on city and county officials, as well as the local school boards and public safety agencies; however, I want to stress that the overwhelming majority of public servants I’ve dealt with over the years have been decent people who were eager to help their neighbors. I don’t plan to play “Gotcha!” with anyone. I do plan to cover these agencies in print and online.
It’s your money; it’s fair that you know how it’s spent. I will leave it to voters to decide if their representatives are doing good jobs or not.
I plan to get around town over the next couple of weeks to meet folks, put faces to names and scare up feature story ideas. I’m a pretty easy touch when it comes to story pitches, to be honest. I like dogs and cats, Eagle Scouts’ projects, new shops opening up, old shops renovating and trying new things, church organists who haven’t missed a Sunday since Eisenhower was president, school science fairs, nurses who worked around the clock when COVID-19 struck and a lot, lot more. I’m easy to spot — I’m the middle aged white guy with heavy black rimmed glasses and the New York Yankees cap (yeah, I know, they’re wildly underperforming this year, but Joey Gallo is on the way!).
You’ll see more news and sports more often at www.gainesvilleregister.com, as we plan to change how and when we post our work. I know that, to many readers, that sounds like the print edition they love will get slighted. That is absolutely not the case. It means we can do the website and newspaper better, and that’s what we plan to do.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you see something you don’t like in Register, or something that you think should be in the Register. My work email is meads@gainesvilleregister.com and my cell phone number is (864) 356-1036.
I usually respond within a few hours to email and phone messages. I’m almost always glad to chew the fat with readers — unless, of course, I’m really busy or I’m really, really asleep.
