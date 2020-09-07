Cooke County residents may apply for funding to help fix their homes through a new program announced by the Texoma Council of Governments.
Through a partnership with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, TCOG is now offering a Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance Program. It will focus on the reconstruction or new construction of site-built housing in order to ensure decent, safe and sanitary living situations for owner-occupied, single family detached homes.
Funds may be used toward building a new home; repairing an existing one or correcting code violations; making repairs or alterations to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of its occupants; and making modifications to allow elderly or physically impaired residents better access.
Eligibility is subject to household income limits, according to information provided by TCOG. Applicants must contractually agree to program guidelines, be the owner and primary resident of the home or property located in Cooke or Grayson County, and be current on the mortgage and property taxes with no judgments.
For more information or to get an application, call 855-937-2372 or visit bit.ly/tcogHRA.
