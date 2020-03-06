Officials with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help find 19-year-old Xena Victoria Ziko.
Ziko’s family came to the CCSO to ask for assistance in locating her Thursday, March 5, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
“The family has reports that she has been seen in the area,” Gilbert said.
Ziko’s family reported to authorities that they believe she is being trafficked for sex in Gainesville and in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
She is entered as a missing person by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department — the area she is from, Gilbert said.
According to the CCSO, Ziko has a birthmark near her left eye, a tattoo of a half moon and two stars on her left wrist and a dove tattoo on her upper back.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Jerry Crumley at 940-668-3254 or email tips@co.cooke.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.