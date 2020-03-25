Helping Hands of Faith recently donated $37,100 to area nonprofits in its annual grant distribution.
The funds were raised throughout the year at the Helping Hands of Faith thrift shop, an outreach arm of Faith Lutheran Church. Volunteers staff the thrift shop and merchandise is donated from area businesses and residents.
This March, the ministry distributed funds to All Babies Born Alive; Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center; CASA of North Texas; the Child Welfare Board; the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County; Home Hospice of Cooke County; DASH (Delivering and Servicing the Homebound); Meals on Wheels; Mary Pat’s; My Brother’s House; the Stanford House senior activity center; Volunteers In Service To Others (VISTO) food pantry and crisis assistance agency; and 11 volunteer fire departments in Valley View, Lindsay, Muenster, Rosston, Era, Tioga, North Shore, Callisburg, Moss Lake, Indian Creek and Myra.
The thrift store also funded various $200 mini grants throughout the year, including for California fire victims, flood relief in Nebraska, VISTO’s Backpack Buddies program and Lutheran relief for flood victims in South Texas. The ministry also donated auction items for fundraisers for Habitat for Humanity, the Morton Museum of Cooke County and the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
Helping Hands of Faith supplies clients of Abigail’s Arms and VISTO with clothing, household necessities and furniture in addition to operating the thrift store.
