Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace John Joseph “Jody” Henry might be in office for a while longer.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Henry was nominated by members of the JP1 Precinct Executive Committee of the Cooke County Republican Party to be on the Nov. 3 ballot so he could continue serving in his current role as JP. The meeting took place at the Cooke County Republican Party headquarters, 701 E. California St., Suite 304, according to party chairman Chris McNamara.
McNamara said Thursday, Aug. 6, that six of the seven voting members were present at Tuesday’s meeting. He said the nominations were “narrowed down to two people to talk to.”
McNamara did not mention the name of the other person the party was considering for the nomination. He did say the vote required a simple majority — four votes, which Henry received.
Henry has served in various capacities as a public servant including working as a fire marshal and arson investigator with Gainesville Fire-Rescue, serving as a criminal investigator with the Cooke County Attorney’s Office, as police chief of the Lindsay Police Department and as an emergency medical technician for Cooke County Emergency Medical Services, an archived Register report states.
The Lindsay resident has been serving as the county’s JP for precinct 1 since he was appointed by members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court in March.
At the time, members of the court spent about two and a half hours in closed session interviewing five people who applied for the position, according to a previous Register report. There were a total of eight applicants.
Commissioners’ appointment of Henry followed the court’s acceptance of Olivia Neu’s resignation from the post. She took a job with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office.
Neu was selected to serve as the JP by county commissioners in 2016 when former JP Dorthy Lewis decided to retire. She served the last two years of Lewis’ term. Neu was up for election in 2018 and was unopposed.
The November election will be to fill the unexpired portion of Neu’s term of office, from Jan. 1, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2022, according to a GOP press release.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said Thursday morning that the Democrats “don’t have a candidate at this time.”
