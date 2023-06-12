Herkey’s Champion Buyers Club (HCBC) is hosting its annual Cash Scramble.
The event will be June 17 from 6-11 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
The event will include both live and silent auctions, as well as a special dessert auction. People will have the opportunity to play a variety of games.
Music will be provided by “Time Machine,” a group the performs hits from the 1970’s through the 1990’s and beyond.
Lindsay local Tic Block will be catering a BBQ dinner.
Tickets are $50 per person. The link to purchase tickets is available on the organization Facebook Page at Facebook.com/hcbc2018.
HCBC raises funds in memory of David “Herkey” Biffle to support youth programs such as 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
For more information, call 940-366-2408, or email hbchampionbuyersclub@gmail.com.
