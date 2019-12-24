Today’s Heroes Among Us are the more than 70 community volunteers at our local food pantry, V.I.S.T.O., Volunteers In Service To Others.
VISTO is a faith-based ministry that does not receive any state or federal funding. It is completely dependent upon the generosity of our community in Cooke County and the volunteers that make it possible. According to VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones, the organization has been blessed to have prayers answered when they are in need.
VISTO was created by the Ministerial Alliance of Cooke County. It is a single source of helping families in time of crisis. Churches refer those in need to VISTO. VISTO also acts as a referral source to churches that have the ability to provide additional help through benevolent funds as well as other agencies. They are instrumental in helping our homeless, families fleeing abuse and those who have fallen on hard times. If someone is hungry, they will feed them.
Jones frames the mission of VISTO as giving a “hand up” to those in need, not a hand out. An application must be completed to qualify for assistance. The nonprofit is there as a supplement for emergencies. Individuals or families may come one time every 30 days. The pantry is client choice vs. packaging the same grocery bag for everyone. Recipients walk through the food pantry with a volunteer and choose what they want. The organization believes this is a better way as people get what they want based on personal preference, dietary restrictions as well as a dignity concern, and there is less food waste as a result.
In addition to being our area’s food bank, VISTO provides several programs designed to help break the cycle of needing assistance with spiritual guidance, bible study, financial planning, cooking classes, parental classes and more. These initiatives help to lift people up, not bring them down. There are two new programs on Thursdays: Thursdays Together is for women who are on their own for the first time and mentoring programs to help set goals as many take the next step to transitioning to a home of their own. Many volunteers come to teach on their lunch hour. Home school parents are a big part of this ministry. When able, VISTO also provides financial assistance to help with heat and utilities, rent, emergency dental and prescriptions.
A significant initiative is Back Pack Buddies. This ministry supports children in school who are eligible for free or reduced meals during the school week by providing nourishment for the weekend. They also serve children that a school identifies as at risk when there is parental permission to serve. Each child is sent home with a back pack for the weekend and is eligible for supplemental meals during the summer and winter break when kids are at home more. Currently VISTO volunteers pack a total of 927 backpacks every weekend for 16 Cooke County Schools. It takes a village, as area churches and organizations do their part each week to stuff and deliver the backpacks.
VISTO stocks the food pantry constantly. Cash donations go a long way as they purchase food from the Tarrant County Food Bank where they can buy food for pennies on the dollar — 7-11 cents a pound. First United Methodist Church in Gainesville, First Christian Church and Lake Kiowa Chapel are their largest cash donors. Second Time Around Resale, a ministry of FUMC, also makes a large cash donation from their proceeds.
Petroflex, N.A. has donated space for VISTO for the last 10 years. As the community need grows so has the need for additional space. Starting in 2020, VISTO will move to a new location at 1305 N. Culberson, originally the Mission Methodist Church. This is now owned by First United Methodist Church who is making this available to VISTO.
Cooke County is known throughout our area to be a very generous community. We give to help those who need assistance as they get back on their feet. We are honored by the dedication of the army of volunteers and generous donors who give their time, talent and financial support to provide this assistance in our community. No one should every go hungry. VISTO is working very hard to make this come true.
VISTO accepts financial donations online through PayPal, on their Facebook page or www.vistohelps.com. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 607, 76241. Food donations can be dropped off at the current physical location, 1401 Southland Dr., M-F 8 am-12pm. All contributions are greatly appreciated.
Debbie Faulkner is an economic development specialist for the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. She is a retired senior executive with ClubCorp after working for 35 years in sales and marketing.
