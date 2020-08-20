A high-speed chase Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Whitesboro man, authorities say.
Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett said around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, a state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a man driving a motorcycle for a traffic law violation along U.S. 82 near Farm-to-Market Road 371.
The motorcycle was driven by Dustin Oler, Tackett said. Oler attempted to evade the trooper and kept going westbound. Speeds reached more than 100 mph during the pursuit, according to Tackett. Oler continued down U.S. 82 to Muenster where he crashed his motorcycle on Farm-to-Market Road 373.
Tackett said there were no injuries.
Oler was booked into the Cooke County Jail on charges of evading with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to Tackett.
As of press time Thursday, Aug. 20, Oler remained in custody in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000.
