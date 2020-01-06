A special exhibit highlighting the work of rural Texan women opens Thursday at the Morton Museum of Cooke County.
The exhibit, “Rural Texas Women at Work, 1930-1960,” will be open for three weeks, a press release from the museum indicates. It’s sponsored by Texas A&M University, Texas Agricultural Extension Service and Arts Council of Brazos Valley and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Rural Texas Women at Work” explores the lives of and pays tribute to rural women and their families in the middle third of the 20th century. They performed the common tasks of housewives everywhere — cooking, housekeeping and doing laundry — in addition to cultivating large gardens, tending flocks of poultry, canning and preserving foods for their families, making and repairing furnishings, picking cotton, driving tractors and taking over the men’s work during World War II.
The exhibit’s photographs and explanatory texts are designed to convey a sense of the lives of rural Texas women, the impact of programs of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Extension Service and the changes that swept across rural Texas in the Great Depression and World War II, according to the release.
The exhibit will open Jan. 9 and will remain available to the public through Jan. 31.
The Morton Museum of Cooke County, 210 S. Dixon St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. For more information or to schedule a group tour, call the museum at 940-668-8900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.