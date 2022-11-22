Several local institutions will close for the upcoming four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The Gainesville Daily Register will close Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. and remain closed through this weekend in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. News and sports will be updated throughout the weekend at www. gainesvilleregister.com and the Register’s Facebook page.
The Register’s weekend print edition will go to press earlier than normal, so any news or obituary submissions must be sent to editor@gainesvilleregister. com or dropped off at the office — 306 E. California St. in downtown Gainesville — by noon Wednesday.
The Register will resume normal hours Monday, Nov. 28.
The Cooke County Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and stay closed until Monday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 a.m. in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Library patrons may still access eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, stream videos or listen to music by visiting the Cooke County Library website — https:// cookecountylibrary.org. Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, Video Streaming and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
For more information, call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530.
Several other public offices will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week, including Cooke County governmental offices, all school districts and city and town offices.
