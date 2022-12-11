Holiday events kickoff around Gainesville
It is the holiday season and there is a lot happening around Gainesville.
North Central Texas Chorale presents “A Festival of Lessons and Carols”
by Hal H. Hopson
Directed by Mr. Clint Kelley
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7 p.m.
at First Presbyterian Church
401 S. Denton St.
Gainesville
Adult tickets are $10; Senior and Student tickets are $7
Tickets available from Chorale members and at the door
Christmas Market at GypsyStar’s Darlings
Saturday, Dec. 17
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GypsyStar’s Darlings
117 N. Morris St.
Gainesville
30th annual Light Up A Life Celebration
Saturday, Dec. 17
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
At The Treehouse Resale Store, 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
Kids Christmas Camp
Monday, Dec. 19
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Event by Batters Up
Located at Whaley United Methodist Church
701 Rosedale
Gainesville
Option 1: 9-11 a.m. Cocoa Bombs and Cookies
Option 2: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Making lunch and a snack
Option 3: 1-3 p.m. Gingerbread fun
Each camp option is $35 or do the whole day for $90 (there will be options for each at checkout).
Tickets available at square.link/u/1eSvUrJ7
