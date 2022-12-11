PHOTO: Swingin’ into the season
GDR file photo

Holiday events kickoff around Gainesville

STAFF REPORT

It is the holiday season and there is a lot happening around Gainesville.

North Central Texas Chorale presents “A Festival of Lessons and Carols”

by Hal H. Hopson

Directed by Mr. Clint Kelley

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7 p.m.

at First Presbyterian Church

401 S. Denton St.

Gainesville

Adult tickets are $10; Senior and Student tickets are $7

Tickets available from Chorale members and at the door

Christmas Market at GypsyStar’s Darlings

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GypsyStar’s Darlings

117 N. Morris St.

Gainesville

30th annual Light Up A Life Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 17

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

At The Treehouse Resale Store, 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.

Kids Christmas Camp

Monday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event by Batters Up

Located at Whaley United Methodist Church

701 Rosedale

Gainesville

Option 1: 9-11 a.m. Cocoa Bombs and Cookies

Option 2: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Making lunch and a snack

Option 3: 1-3 p.m. Gingerbread fun

Each camp option is $35 or do the whole day for $90 (there will be options for each at checkout).

Tickets available at square.link/u/1eSvUrJ7

Don’t see your event? Visit gainesvilleregister.com/events and click on the “Add Event” button. It is free to do, although you can pay for additional publicity if you so choose.

After you click on the “Add Event” button, you will be asked to either create a CitySpark account, or sign in with your Facebook or Google Account. On the next page, fill in all of the required information.

If you wish for the free option, when you get to the “Promote Your Event” page, scroll to the bottom and check the box next to “No thanks, I want a free basic listing,” then click the button that says “Submit Event.”

You should see it on our website calendar within 24 hours.

Email abeall@gainesvilleregister.com for more information.

