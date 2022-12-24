Operation Camouflage Christmas was deployed this week to spread some holiday cheer.
Camp Howze Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) provided support and gifts for five military families — nearly 30 people in all.
“We were able to establish the needs as well as any wants the family may have,” said Brad Meeks, the public relations representative of the Camp Howze MVPA. “We met every single need and then we made sure to add to that; each family got totes full of food as well. Not only do they get clothing and food and home goods and house goods, but then all the kids also get the toys that they wanted on their Christmas lists.”
“Veteran needs are extreme in our community; there’s a lot of military families that are struggling,” said Tim Cortes, a Cooke County Veteran Services officer that works with the Camp Howze MVPA. “We chose the most needy families for [Operation Camouflage] that could benefit the most from the program.”
GROWING NEED
Last year the group supported veterans and their families with over $1,800 in food, clothing and gifts. That number jumped this year to over $6,000 worth of food, clothing, toys and more were gathered to be delivered.
“A lot of members donated out of their pockets and wanted to adopt families to shop for,” said Meeks. “We spent an entire afternoon after our social meeting going and shopping; we had several nights that have been wrapping parties … It’s not just random gifts; every child was purchased for as if it was for their own child.”
The support came from MVPA members and local businesses alike.
“We did have a couple [of businesses] that jumped in toward the end,” said Meeks. “IFS coatings in Gainesville stepped in and was responsible for a family that got bikes … and DMax donated enough tickets for every child of all five families to have a free movie ticket.
The movie theater created a date night bundle for [one] family) and Rib Crib stepped up and provided some gift cards, too.
GO FURTHER
Camp Howze MVPA will open the program in 2023 to the public, in order to get more volunteers and donors involved to help more families.
“Since this is the first year [in Cooke County], we didn’t open it up to the public; we wanted to get all of the processes and procedures down,” said Meeks. “Next year, we’ll open up so more can be involved and be able to impact more families as well.”
For more information, to donate, to join or to be a corporate sponsor, visit camphowzemvpa. com, email bmeeks77@gmail.com.
ABOUT CAMP HOWZE MVPA
Camp Howze MVPA is a nonprofit group that consists of 40+ vintage military vehicle enthusiasts. The group was formed in 2012 as a local chapter of the International MVPA, headquartered in Independence, Mo.
Although started as a traditional military vehicle club, the membership went on to develop two core programs that focus on educating the youth and honor and service to veterans.
The “Reach a Veteran” program provides support to veterans, present soldiers and their families. The group hosts pancake breakfast events for older veterans, installs flags and flagpoles in veterans’ yards, and provides other support to help and show gratitude.
The “History Alive Program” is an educational program that focuses on telling the stories of generations past and our present soldiers. This is accomplished through displaying and presenting at various events nationwide throughout the year.
Both programs operate from funds raised by annual membership dues, product sales, donations and appearance fees, but most funds come from members’ donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.