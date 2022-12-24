Camp Howze MVPA members and supporters gathered at VFW Post 1922 before going out to deliver gifts. On the left is a 1944 Willys Jeep and on the right is a 1945 Weasel. Both of these vehicles have traveled with the Camp Howze MVPA for various parades and presentations. They were used Monday to deliver gifts to military and veteran families in need. Pictured are Chad Bayers, Lauren Bayers, Brad Meeks, Chuck Tony and David Hart.