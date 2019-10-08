Cooke County Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell announced this week he is seeking reelection in 2020.
Hollowell said in a statement released Monday, Oct. 7 he hopes to continue representing the precinct residents on the county commissioners’ court in order to “improve the roads and work toward reducing the tax rate.”
Hollowell, a Republican, has held the precinct commissioner’s seat since 2005, he said. In 2016, he ran unopposed for reelection to his current term ending Dec. 31, 2020, according to county election records.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cooke County,” he said. “It is with much gratitude and humility that I ask for your continued support as I seek re-election.”
Before his time as a county commissioner, he worked in the Gainesville Police Department for seven years and for a defense contractor for 19 years before that.
Hollowell said the county has been able to leverage a strong economy and low unemployment rates to make “significant improvements to the county infrastructure” during his tenure, including five new EMS stations, the sheriff’s office and the jail as well as courthouse renovations and the purchase and renovation of the courthouse annex.
“We’ve experienced several floods, two that qualified as FEMA disasters; we experienced two ice storms that damaged the road surfaces, left tons of trees across the roads and right of ways that had to be removed,” he said in a statement. “We’ve had over 80 inches of rain between June 2018 and June 2019. These were just a few challenges that interrupted our daily operations and delayed our progress.”
Precinct 1 itself includes 180 miles of roadway maintained by eight employees, he said. The county built a new Precinct 1 maintenance barn, added about 10 miles of new chip seal road in recent years and resurfaced “the majority of the older chip seal roads.”
“The tax rate is seven cents per $100 lower now than when I was elected to serve,” he added.
Hollowell indicated he has been on the board of CASA of North Texas, the Cooke County Fair Association, TAPS and the My35 Segment One Committee during the planning phase of the I-35 expansion.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in metals technology from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a minor in management. He said he holds a master peace officer’s license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He and his wife live in eastern Cooke County.
