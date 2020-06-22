A lightning strike caused a southern Cooke County couple to lose their home on Father’s Day, fire officials said.
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. Sunday, June 21, to a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames on County Road 235 after a neighbor reported the blaze, said Fire Chief Zack Kupper.
A rainstorm that blew through Cooke County on Sunday caused some people to lose power and others to see some localized flooding.
“[The] fire was extinguished while the storm finished up in our area,” Kupper said.
He said even though PenTex Energy was staying busy with the storms, line workers made it a priority to get to the scene of the fire.
Kupper said it took first responders a while to determine where the homeowners were but ultimately officials learned the couple — a man and a woman — were not home at the time of the blaze.
There were no reported fire-related injuries. However, a cat was still missing as of press time, according to Kupper.
Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher said the home was destroyed by the blaze. He said the couple did not have homeowners’ insurance.
An investigation into the cause of the fire determined it started from a lightning strike. Fletcher said the home had a metal roof and was sitting “on top of a hill.”
The couple is staying with family, Kupper said.
As firefighters were finishing cleaning equipment from the fire off CR 235, they were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to a second blaze. This time at 11949 South I-35.
“VVFD responded to a commercial building with smoke showing from the eaves and roof,” Kupper said in an email Monday morning, June 22.
Fire officials said the metal commercial building was broken up into four suites.
Kupper said department personnel found “heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the north unit.”
The fire was quickly extinguished, Kupper said. There was only minimal damage to some of the contents inside the building. There was no major structural damage, according to Kupper. He did say the entire building had smoke damage.
The probable cause of that fire was faulty electrical, according to Kupper.
There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no reported injuries.
The owner of the building did have insurance, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the county is lucky to have so many volunteers in the area stepping up to fight fires.
North Shore and Sanger volunteer fire departments, as well as Gainesville Fire-Rescue, responded to the fires, according to Kupper. Era Volunteer Fire Department also pitched in at the first fire. Cooke County Emergency Medical Services, Cooke County Precinct 2, Cooke County Sheriff’s Office and Fletcher’s office responded to fire calls Sunday, too.
“What a great resource we have,” Fletcher said of the response on Father’s Day. “They’re doing a good job.”
