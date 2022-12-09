Home Hospice of Cooke County is hosting its 30th annual Light Up A Life Celebration Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in At The Treehouse Resale Store, 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. Friends, patients and staff will honor those that have touched their lives with a cardinal on the hospice’s Celebration Tree.
Cardinals are a symbol of lost loved ones.
“People touch our lives in many ways and placing a cardinal on the tree is a special way to remember those people,” said Tamera Whitlow, Community Development for Home Hospice.
People can also purchase cardinals at www.homehospice.org to use the Light Up A Life donation link, completing a donation form or calling 940-665-9891. Cardinals will be placed on the tree or mailed to donors. The funds raised go directly toward providing services and care for terminally-ill patients and their families.
Home Hospice of Cooke County is a 501(c)(3) local community-based organization. Read more at www.facebook.com/homehospiceofgrayson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.