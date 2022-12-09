treehouse anniversary

Home Hospice recently celebrated one year of operation for its At the Treehouse thrift store in Gainesville.

Home Hospice of Cooke County is hosting its 30th annual Light Up A Life Celebration Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in At The Treehouse Resale Store, 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville. Friends, patients and staff will honor those that have touched their lives with a cardinal on the hospice’s Celebration Tree.

Cardinals are a symbol of lost loved ones.

“People touch our lives in many ways and placing a cardinal on the tree is a special way to remember those people,” said Tamera Whitlow, Community Development for Home Hospice.

People can also purchase cardinals at www.homehospice.org to use the Light Up A Life donation link, completing a donation form or calling 940-665-9891. Cardinals will be placed on the tree or mailed to donors. The funds raised go directly toward providing services and care for terminally-ill patients and their families.

Home Hospice of Cooke County is a 501(c)(3) local community-based organization. Read more at www.facebook.com/homehospiceofgrayson.

