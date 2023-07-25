Home Hospice of Cooke County honored by vendor
Home Hospice of Cooke County has been cited for its local service.
The 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award was given to the Gainesville-based organization by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of revenue management and analytics solutions for home health and hospice agencies nationwide.
This annual review recognizes agencies that “continuously provide positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction and quality measures,” according to a press release.
“Our entire team delivers every day the best care and support to our patients and their families”, said Tina Garner, Executive Director of Home Hospice. “I credit their hard work and dedication as the reason we have won this honor for seven years in a row! We’re proud to serve generations of families for over 40 years.”
Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst said “We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care. We congratulate Home Hospice of Cooke County on this recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”
Home Hospice of Cooke County is a 501(c)(3) community-based non-profit hospice that has operated locally for four decades. To learn more, visit www.homehospice.org or www.facebook.com/homehospiceofgrayson.
