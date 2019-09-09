It’s homecoming week, so get ready to show your Leopard pride.
Festivities will be taking place throughout the week to mark the occasion, including the annual Gainesville Independent School District homecoming parade and pep rally Wednesday, Sept. 11, in downtown Gainesville.
“The community is not only invited but encouraged to attend the annual homecoming parade on Wednesday evening,” district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said.
The parade, themed “Stay Toon’d Leopards,” is scheduled to step off at 6 p.m. from the parking lot at First Baptist Church and will eventually travel west on California Street, according to Crutsinger.
“An event like this is a great way to show off our school spirit, and we would love for the community to come out and show their support for not only our football team, but our band, cheerleaders and other student organizations which will be a part of the parade,” she said.
The pep rally will immediately follow at about 6:30 p.m. on the east side of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., Crutsinger said.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved the use of county property for the pep rally Monday, Sept. 9, according to County Judge Jason Brinkley.
“We couldn’t have this event without the support of the city and county, who graciously allow us to hold the parade on city streets and to have the pep rally on the courthouse steps,” Crutsinger said.
Homecoming week concludes when Gainesville High School faces River Oaks Castleberry at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Leopard Stadium, 2201 S. I-35.
Crowning for the homecoming king and queen is scheduled to take place during halftime, according to a news release issued Monday, Sept. 9, by Gainesville ISD.
Queen candidates are Alexis Henry, Itzel Gomez, Arsyl Saballero, Tylee Graham and Kassandra Perez. Andre Lawson, Andrew Carroll, Micah Martinez, Tin Le and Brandon Baker are candidates for king, the release states.
They will be joined by their court which was selected by the student body: juniors Trinity Kirk and Mason Ford, sophomores Daniela Marin and Eduardo Huerta, and freshmen Ciara Ruiz and Isaiah Rodriguez.
