Members of the Muenster Hospital Board of Directors are expected to consider and accept Muenster Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland's resignation this week.
According to a meeting agenda, the board is scheduled to gather at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via teleconference in the board room of the MMH administration building, 605 N. Maple St.
Roland turned in his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to an archived Register report.
His resignation letter states “it is in the best interest of his health and wellbeing to resign, and to move on.”
He also noted in a letter given to hospital officials that during his past five-and-a-half years as the hospital's CEO, “we have made strides in the right direction from a compliance and financial culture.”
Wednesday's meeting agenda shows the board will also consider and approve physician credentialing, if any, consider and approve the Fiscal Year 2020 audit and call the 2021 board election, to name a few agenda matters. Members of the hospital board are to move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance before adjourning the meeting.
The teleconference is open to the public. The call-in number is 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782. Meeting ID is 865 5883 8727. Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the agenda indicates.
