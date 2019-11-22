The board of the Gainesville Hospital District is set to consider an amendment to the hospital’s operating agreement with Community Hospital Corp. during the board’s regular meeting Monday, Nov. 25, according to an agenda notice.
Board members will also consider approval of management and potential sale of home health services, the agenda notice shows. The board is slated to go into closed session to discuss matters with an attorney, as well.
The regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the board room at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
