North Texas Medical Center CEO Thomas Sledge said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t impacted the hospital much.
“Knock on wood, we have been very lucky not to be really impacted with our staff,” Sledge said during a specially called meeting Monday, July 27, of the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors. He attributed that to precautions the hospital is taking including wearing personal protective equipment.
Sledge said since Fourth of July and Rednecks with Paychecks festivities, the facility, 1900 Hospital Blvd., has had as many as four in the hospital with the coronavirus and “averaging probably about two, at least.”
As of Monday, there wasn’t anyone hospitalized at NTMC with the virus, Sledge said.
He mentioned seeing a “massive spike” in cases reported around the county “a week and a half or so ago” when around 40 positive cases were reported in a single day.
He said requiring people to wear masks is “definitely helping.”
“Hopefully we have learned our lesson and won’t just jump off the horse again and right back into it,” Sledge said.
He said despite the pandemic, things at the hospital haven’t been tremendously impacted.
“We’re able to do procedures in our building,” Sledge said.
The hospital has also increased the number of negative-pressure rooms from six to 12 and has the ability to increase even more so should the county have “another rash” of coronavirus cases.
Through Tuesday, July 28, there were 45 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Wednesday.
There have also been three reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 202 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 4,398,898 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 150,062 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 410,039 reported cases and 5,913 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
