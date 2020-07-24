The Gainesville Hospital District will have a budget workshop during its next meeting Monday, July 27, an agenda notice for the 6 p.m. meeting shows.
The meeting will take place via toll-free teleconference as a precaution due to the pandemic coronavirus, according to the agenda.
Members of the public should call 800-410-3590 and enter code 6971445# to join. Anyone wishing to offer public input should email district@ghdtx.com before 5 p.m. Monday or speak up when roll call is taken at 6 p.m. on the teleconference meeting.
The board will have a budget workshop to discuss the 2020-2021 budget and tax rate and will also consider retaining an external auditor for the 2020 fiscal year.
The board will hear the May and June financial report and a report from the North Texas Medical Center board, as well, the agenda shows.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office in March suspended certain requirements in the Texas Open Meetings Act to allow governing bodies to host their meetings by teleconference as long as the public could still hear and participate.
