Members of the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors are scheduled to vote on the district’s proposed 2019 tax rate Monday, Aug. 26, according to board president Andrew “Andy” Anderson.
The 6 p.m. specially called meeting is to take place inside the boardroom at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
“We are going to vote on the tax rate and it will not be increased from what was set during the bankruptcy,” Anderson said via an email interview.
Anderson said tax information recently published in The Weekly News of Cooke County by Doug Smithson, chief appraiser with the Cooke County Appraisal District, was incorrect. He said Christy Daughtry, the hospital board’s administrative assistant, is working with Smithson to “get the right tax rate.”
Daughtry referred the Register to Smithson for comment.
Smithson said a typo in the debt service portion of the notice threw numbers off. The notice listed the interest to be paid from taxes as $2,006,504 when it was supposed to be $2,206,504.
This year’s interest and sinking rate should be 11 cents instead of 10 cents, making this year’s total rollback rate 15.34 cents instead of 14.73 cents, he said Friday, Aug. 23.
The district’s total tax debt levy is $3,817,373, according to Smithson.
This year’s total effective rate is 15.68 cents, the published notice shows.
The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
“If Gainesville Hospital adopts a 2019 tax rate equal to the effective tax rate of 0.156800 per $100 of value, taxes would increase compared to 2018 taxes by $121,716,” the notice says.
In September 2018, board members adopted a total tax rate of $0.1691 per $100 of assessed property value for the 2018 fiscal year, according to archived Register reports.
The total tax rate increased by about six cents compared to the 2017 fiscal year adopted rate of 11.13 cents per $100 valuation.
Anderson said Thursday, Aug. 22, that board members were to also vote on the district’s budget, but the action item was not listed on the meeting agenda released Friday afternoon.
When asked about a proposed budget amount the board might be voting on, Anderson said he hasn’t “seen the sheet yet.”
According to a draft copy of the 2020 fiscal year budget provided to board members during a July board meeting, total proposed expenses amount to $6,559,316. The amount does not include property depreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.