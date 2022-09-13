North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) hosted a Meet and Greet at the Santa Fe Depot last week to introduce new medical staffers the people of Gainesville.
The purpose was for the staff to meet potential patients outside of a medical situation, as well as to celebrate the growth of the hospital.
“We’ve got a lot of new doctors in the community that we wanted to introduce,” said Kristi Rigsby, the Vice President of Clinic Operations at NTMC. “We really wanted the community to see that these are real people from our community, treating patients that they care about; that they’re here and they’re invested in the community.”
Hospital officials wanted “… to give people a chance to meet them in a more relaxed setting, as opposed to a doctor’s office,” said Darin Allred, the director of marketing at NTMC. “(We) just want to be a good community member and show the kind of health care that we offer to the community.”
These new doctors include Internal Medicine O.D. Cedrick Buckley, FMP Elizabeth Newman, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christian Vissers, and hospitalist Dr. Alaa Farahat.
Along with new staff, there has also been growth in services and facilities.
“We’ve grown our clinic quite a bit with our pediatrician office; we’ve recruited OBGYN, recruited a general surgeon. The internal medicine doctor was a huge recruitment for us here in this community,” said Rigsby. “A lot of our services are growing. Our clinics have grown probably 40% last year in volume, and we’ve recognized that we need to grow with the community and provide what we need here.”
Even with all of the growth that has happened already, there are still plans to keep growing and keep improving NTMC facilities.
“I’m bringing on another general surgeon. I’ve got two OBGYNs coming. I am currently recruiting another pediatrician, right now,” said Rigsby. “We’re looking at, in the future, bringing on cardiologists and some other services that we definitely need here.”
