The Whitesboro Bearcats made the playoffs in a loaded district and won its first playoff game over Eastland despite being picked as the underdog.
Their season came to an end the next week in a loss to Bushland, but they continue to enjoy the fruits of their success as several Bearcats were selected to the all-district teams for District 4-3A.
Headlining the selections was wideout and defensive back Tryston Gaines, who was named the utility player of the year.
Gaines’ ability to play multiple positions along with his pure talent were impossible to ignore by the district’s coaches, according to Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan.
“He had a great year,” Fagan said. “He punted for us, he returned kicks, he returned punts, sometimes he played receiver and then we lined him up at running back — any way we could to give him the ball. And then on defense, he played anywhere from outside linebacker to safety to corner. That’s the reason he’s utility player of the year. That’s exactly what he was for us. He was everything we needed him to be when we needed him to be. He was a great asset and he’ll be greatly missed.”
On the first team was quarterback and defensive back Cade Acker, who Fagan said also played all over the field. He and Gaines made a duo that the Bearcats leaned on throughout the season.
“We also played him at slot receiver and we played him at running back too,” Fagan said. “He played wherever we needed him to be on a given week and there’s no doubt that without him and Tryston, we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did. He was our leader from the get-go and made it pretty clear that he needed to be a big part of both sides of the ball. It was fun year having him as a leader.
“When those two guys were clicking, we were playing well and we were winning. They accounted for 86% of our offense between the two of them.”
Along with kicker Jorge Montes, Wideout Jacob Smith, running back Devon Price and offensive lineman Stephen Fuhrmann rounded out the first-team offensive selections for Whitesboro.
With the Bearcats transitioning to an option look on offense to close out the season, Fagan said several players had to shine in different spots.
“Depending on what formation we were in, one of them might be the dive back one and one might be the pitch back, but they got to the point late in the year where people had to account for each of them,” Fagan said. “It makes it a lot tougher on the defense and those guys stepped up in those roles and did a great job. Then obviously Stephen was leading the way. He’s a quiet guy but when he finally got fired up, everybody was going to respond to Stephen so he did a great job for us as a senior fighting through injuries.”
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen Aaron Scorsone and Andrew Fletcher were tagged with first-team honors as well as linebacker Kasen Todd.
“Todd’s sitting there in the middle as mike linebacker and made things click for us,” Fagan said. “He was a guy that stepped up late in the year and ended up playing a lot more offense too. He definitely left a mark on our district and those coaches they knew they had a game plan to make sure he got blocked or he was going to be trouble for them. Andrew Fletcher and Aaron Scorsone — those guys did a great job. A lot of the times up front those guys are the unsung heroes and they did a great job all year putting pressure on quarterbacks and flying around.”
On the second-team offense was lineman Carson Hickman and kicker Jeffery Arita-Rosa.
Defensive backs Major Ledbetter, Sutton Fuhrmann and Jake Hermes all made honorable mention.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.