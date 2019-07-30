A hotel that’s been under construction near U.S. 82 and I-35 is opening Wednesday, July 31, the hotel chain announced this week.
The 83-room Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Gainesville will open at 1300 North I-35, according to a Marriott press release. The hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise owned by Gainesville Hotel LLC and managed by Mid-Continent Hospitality of Carrollton, the release indicated.
Leadership at the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. see the hotel’s opening as a sign of good things to come for the city.
Arleene Loyd, GEDC executive director, said she was “delighted” by the news.
“This adds another nice hotel to our community that will attract visitors that spend money and add to our economy,” she added. “I believe this is the newest hotel in 15 years. The hotel-motel occupancy tax rate of 7 percent will be a boost to the city. Brides have been calling about booking wedding parties for many months.
“A new hotel on I-35 along with all the other new businesses says Gainesville is growing and worth visiting and living here,” Loyd continued.
The new Fairfield incorporates “modern, bright new design features,” according to the release, including a tower and curved carport over the entrance and a natural stone hearth in the lobby. The breakfast area incorporates a farm table.
The rooms’ décor features organic patterns and fresh colors, blending wood tones with bright pops of color, according to the release.
An indoor swimming pool, an exercise room, valet laundry service, Wi-Fi and fax and copy services are also part of the hotel’s services, the release indicated. About 540 square feet of meeting space can accommodate functions of up to 50 people, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.