The first day to vote early in the House District 68 runoff election will see shorter hours after Cooke County was pummeled with snow, bitter cold and power outages.
Early voting will be available at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. That will be voters' first opportunity to cast a ballot in person for the Feb. 23 special runoff election to fill the vacant Texas House District 68 seat formerly occupied by Drew Springer, now a state senator.
In-person early voting was originally scheduled to continue 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, Feb. 19, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. It's unknown whether or how inclement weather and widespread power blackouts might affect voting Wednesday through Friday.
Nocona business owner Craig Carter and Jacksboro attorney David Spiller are on the ballot for the runoff election after having garnered the most support out of five candidates during a special election in January.
Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 23.
