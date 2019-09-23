A fire that kindled Friday in a vacant house remains under investigation, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said Monday, Sept. 23.

GF-R personnel responded to a report of a fire at the house in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Sept. 20, the department’s call log shows. The house was fully engulfed upon their arrival and was a total loss, Sieger said.

All three engines and all available GF-R firefighters both on and off duty were called to the blaze, according to Sieger.

The cause hasn’t been determined, Sieger said Monday. No injuries were reported and the owners live out of town. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, she said, but there were possessions inside.

“The fire started in the garage area on the northeast side of the structure,” Sieger said by email.

The 2,844-square-foot home was valued at $175,625, Sieger said based on Cooke County Appraisal District information. About $20,000 worth of contents in the home was lost.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Cooke County EMS, Gainesville police and Oncor personnel were also on scene.