The oldest continuously operated company in Gainesville and Cooke County and oldest independent title company in the state of Texas is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year — the Howeth Title Co. Five operators have run the business throughout the years, and in this second of five installments, the Register looks at Gainesville as it took shape during the adulthood of J.D. Howeth, the business’s third operator.
Jack “J.D.” Howeth, 1887-1975
When Jack “J.D.” Howeth took over the business in 1913 at the age of 26, he did so after the first decade that saw negative population growth since the city was founded. There was a recession in the 1890s and Gainesville was transitioning from cattle to cotton. Along the way the years from 1900 to 1910 saw 250 fewer people in town. Growth continued over the next 30 years at a slow place until the 1950s and there were plenty of good reasons for the sluggishness — the main one called the Great Depression.
Jack was nearly deaf his whole life, attributed to a bad cold that had settled in his ears as a child. It never prevented him from getting things done. He went to Texas A&M, was treasurer at the Methodist Church, served on city council and was mayor pro tem. He also continued the Howeth legacy of a successful business. When he took over in 1913 the first federal income tax was instituted. In 1915 the RMS Lusitania, a British ocean liner, was struck by a German U-boat and sunk. It took with it one of Gainesville’s favored sons, R.T. Moodie. His friend on the voyage, Robert J. Timmis, survived in the water for three hours before being rescued and came home to Gainesville a hero.
It was a good thing that a productive oil well was discovered in 1920 as it built another economic engine for the area that helped Gainesville survive the downturn ahead. With oil came refineries and land sales. The 1920s were prosperous. Radio was here and the Turner Hotel opened as the first hotel in the state with a telephone in every room. 1929 was the opening of the municipal airport and then the stock market crash impacted the nation. One of the things that stood out during the 1930s was the heat. At a time when there was not air conditioning, a heat wave took hold in 1934 with 66 consecutive days over 100 degrees. One of the hottest days on record was 114 in in 1939. Gainesville was at the southernmost point of the dust bowl and as a community dependent on agriculture, the heat could have only made times more challenging.
Gainesville’s population experienced some growth in the 1940s. World War II brought Camp Howze and it was a boon for the economy and for Howeth. Only open for four years, it brought high traffic to Gainesville for those visiting soldiers. The soldiers and their families went to movies, rented rooms, got married and often made Gainesville home. Dairy farmers really capitalized. In 1910, 61,820 gallons of milk were produced. In 1945, production was put to 2,495,287 gallons. The end of the war was the beginning of an economic and population boom that would last through the 1970s.
Radio station KGAF was founded in 1947 and mainstream television was just a few years away. Elvis and John Wayne came to Gainesville in the 1950s, though not together, and so did National Supply. There was the Hi Ho drive-in theater and several Dairy Queens where a hamburger was 25 cents. Central Airlines connected passengers to anywhere in the country with four flights daily. Howeth’s business expanded in the 1950s too as the company became the agent in Cooke County for Lawyers Title Insurance Corp. in 1954. It began representing several leading loan companies in the county and made many loans as agent. By 1960, the population grew to 13,083 and J.D. was 73. He had been working with his son Don to take over. J.D. continued to come into the office most every day. Little did he know his paperboy, Phil Adams, would have a future in the company.
J.D. passed away in 1975 at the age of 88. In the next installment, the story continues with the Howeth secret to surviving the oil bust.
