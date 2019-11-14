Business leaders and human resource professionals in the Ardmore, Oklahoma area are invited to hear from industry veteran Russell Moen during a lunchtime discussion of workforce issues weighing on businesses across Oklahoma.
Moen, senior vice president of human resources for Express Employment Professionals – Oklahoma, will lead an Express Leadership Round Table from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Casa Romo Cocina Mexicana, 120 W. Main St. in Ardmore, according to a press release.
The event is open to business leaders and human resource professionals in the Ardmore area. The lunch is free but seating is limited, so attendees are asked to call before Nov. 19 to reserve their place, the release indicated.
For reservations, call Candie West at the Ardmore Express Employment Professionals, 580-490-9111.
“The round table is designed to be a networking opportunity with a free-flowing conversation that covers all the issues that keep leaders and HR pros up at night,” said Moen, a veteran of more than 50 years in the human resources profession.
“We’ll address issues ranging from medical marijuana laws and background checks to policies on hiring and termination,” Moen said. “We’ll talk about HR best practices and about what other companies are doing. There’s a lot to cover, but we’ll be done by 1 p.m.”
Much of the discussion will be driven by those in the room, so participants are encouraged to bring their questions, he said.
Express Employment Professionals — Oklahoma is sponsoring the traveling series of round table events, including one earlier this fall in Denton.
Moen has spent the past several years traveling the United States conducting workshops and seminars for a variety of organizations, including state conferences held by the Society for Human Resource Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.