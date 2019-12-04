LOGO government

Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)

H Res 546: Disapproving the Russian Federation's inclusion in future Group of Seven summits until it respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies. Bill Passed — House (339-71); Yes

S 178: Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (407-1); Yes

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

PN 1268: Nomination of Dan Brouillette as the Secretary of Energy. Confirmation Vote — Senate (70-15); Yes

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

PN 1268: Nomination of Dan Brouillette as the Secretary of Energy. Confirmation Vote — Senate (70-15); Yes

