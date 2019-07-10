A recently reported road rage case has been suspended, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton says.
Charges had been pending against a 42-year-old man from the north Tarrant County area after he reportedly pulled a handgun while driving along I-35 in Gainesville.
McClinton said Wednesday, July 10, that the case had not been filed because one of the victims is not cooperating with the investigation.
Around 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, an officer spoke with a 39-year-old woman from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, about the alleged altercation on northbound I-35.
A previous report by the Register states the woman told police she was driving north on I-35 when another vehicle pulled in front of her and braked aggressively. It almost caused an accident, according to the complainant.
The woman told police she passed the vehicle and displayed an obscene gesture to the driver who in turn pointed a handgun at her and her 29-year-old front passenger near the 497 mile marker.
There were no reported injuries, police previously said.
The case could reopen if the victim cooperates, according to McClinton.
