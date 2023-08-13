A Saturday crash just north of Gainesville killed a Dallas man and backed up traffic on Interstate 35 for miles.
David Delgado Juarez, 43, was northbound on I-35 on his 2020 Indian motorcycle when it struck an inside barrier around 1:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The release goes on to state the victim was thrown from the vehicle onto the center median, and later pronounced dead the scene by Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson.
Traffic on northbound I-35 at the Red River was backed up for several hours as local crews worked to clear the scene.
An investigation is underway, according to the release.
