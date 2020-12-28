I-35 project gets Fed’s OK

An estimated $800 million interstate upgrade through Cooke County has gotten federal clearance.
The Wichita Falls District of the Texas Department of Transportation received approval by the Federal Highway Administration on Dec. 16 stating the I-35 National Environmental Protection Act procedures have been followed, according to a press release from TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis. That, officials said, paves the way for the I-35 expansion project in Cooke County to begin.
The I-35 expansion will be broken up into five phases and includes the widening of I-35 from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 in Cooke County to Mile Marker 3 in Love County, Oklahoma, from four lanes, two in each direction, to six lanes.
The proposed typical section would include three, 12‑foot-wide travel lanes and 10-foot-wide inside and outside shoulders in each direction, according to the release. Enough right of way has been secured to upgrade I-35 to an eight-lane divided interstate in the future, officials said.
Two-way frontage roads will be converted to continuous, one-way frontage roads. Grade-separated crossover access would be provided about every 1.5 miles throughout the whole project.
In addition, two new bridges are expected to be constructed for the main lanes and one existing bridge would be used for a two-way frontage road over the Red River, Lewis’s release indicates.
The first stretch of planned roadwork, from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82, is scheduled for letting in early February 2021. Construction is expected to start in July on the $213 million phase, according to an archived Register report.
Lewis told the Register that the agency could finish phase four of the project in 2028. Phase five, she said, could be let in 2029 “or when justified.” Phase five would convert the stretch of I-35 being worked on to an eight-lane interstate.
“After phase 4, we will have widened our footprint from end to end,” Lewis said. “Bridges would be wider and culverts wide enough to accommodate a future eight lane configuration.”
Lewis added that since the pavement will be wide enough to upgrade to an additional lane each direction, most of phase five would consist of restriping.
The $800 million price tag is just an estimate to pay the contractor for construction, Lewis said. It does not include design work, right-of-way purchases or utility relocation.
The purpose of the proposed I-35 project is to improve mobility, add capacity, accommodate economic development opportunities and improve the safety for existing and future travelers in the region, officials said.
