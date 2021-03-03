A graveside service for Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Holt, 80, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Callisburg Cemetery. Ms. Holt passed away February 19, 2021 in Gainesville. Betty was born September 5, 1940 in Gainesville to Mansel D. and Ethel Mae (Cole) H…