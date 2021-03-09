A Gainesville powder coatings manufacturer has announced it's building a new $5.5 million facility as part of a multi-phase expansion.
IFS Coatings expects to open the 40,000-square-foot facility later this year, the company indicated in a press release. It’s phase one of a 70,000-square-foot expansion plan next to the existing IFS Coatings headquarters and manufacturing plant at 3601 N. I-35.
“We have seen steady growth over the last few years, with a real focus on architectural, custom coaters and general industrial applications,” said Fiona Levin-Smith, vice president of marketing and specification. The new building, which she said represented an investment of around $5.5 million, will allow for greater capacity and new technology, with space for manufacturing, warehousing and development projects, according to information Levin-Smith provided.
IFS Coatings President Glynn Mason said in a press release that the company had invested heavily in recent years in thermoplastic powders, functional products and environmentally responsible powder for alternate substrates, among other growing technologies.
“This new building signifies our confidence in these advances, delivers much needed room for growth and will enhance our overall capabilities,” Mason said in the release.
The company doesn’t have a timeline yet for the rest of the expansion beyond this facility, Levin-Smith said.
The city of Gainesville Community Development Department hasn't issued any building or improvement permits for IFS Coatings' site in the last six months, Community Development Director Calvin Manuel said. However, the company has an application in review for an underground fire line and a fire alarm system, he added.
About 140 employees work at the coatings manufacturer’s Gainesville location, according to Levin-Smith. All told, the company employs 225 across its Gainesville and Ardmore, Oklahoma, facilities. She said the company expects to add another 10-20 positions “over the next few years” as growth continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.