Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said the acquittal Saturday of former President Donald Trump was “no surprise and the result we expected.”
“Hopefully now Congress can stop wasting taxpayer time and money and go back to work to help the many families and businesses that are struggling and in need,” McNamara said in the wake of the U.S. Senate’s acquittal today, Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “not guilty” of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction, according to the Associated Press.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said he had no comment on today’s vote in the Senate.
The U.S. House impeached Trump before he left office on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a violent mob broke into the Capitol, destroyed property and hunted for lawmakers as they counted the presidential electoral votes. Five people died.
If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running for office again. Only two other presidents, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, have been impeached. Both were also acquitted.
Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and he is also now twice acquitted as the majority of Republicans defended his actions, according to the AP.
As for McNamara? He said he’s more concerned about the homeless and people who cannot afford to heat their homes during a wintry blast that’s covering most the nation this weekend than the impeachment of a former president and “Congress should be too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.