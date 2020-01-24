Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus believes it’s important for all Americans to hear what’s going on record during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
On Friday, Jan. 24, Democratic House prosecutors launched their final arguments at the trial, accusing Trump of laboring to cover up his actions with Ukraine that finally led to the charges now against him, the Associated Press reports.
Trump’s defense is expected to begin today, Saturday, Jan. 25.
Angus said the impeachment has gone as he envisioned it.
“Without allowing new witnesses and new evidence it’s similar to reading a book to 100 people who have already been fully briefed on the plot and have already written the ending that they want,” Angus said. “Presenting a case in the manner that has been dictated under the rules put forth by the Senate Majority Leader, Sen. [Mitch] McConnell, is not an easy task and I think the House managers have done an admirable job.”
Angus said the evidence has already shown the country that its citizens have a president who is willing to ask foreign entities for assistance in a U.S. election.
“The problem with that doesn’t hinge on whether there was a quid pro quo or not – it is just wrong, and if there was a quid pro quo it was an abuse of power,” Angus said.
Friday afternoon, area residents showed little interest in the impeachment proceedings. Those asked while out grocery shopping in Gainesville said they either didn’t care to comment, were not political or haven’t even been following the current events.
Last month, Trump became the third president in history to be charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors. He is being tried in the Senate after the House impeachment, which accused him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for politically motivated probes of political foe Joe Biden and Biden’s son while withholding military aid from a U.S. ally that was at war with bordering Russia, the AP reports. The second article of impeachment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to turn over documents or allow officials to testify in the House probe.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he thinks the whole presidential impeachment process has been a “circus” and is “embarrassing” to the nation.
“It is nothing more than an outrageous attempt by the Democrats to interfere with both the 2016 and 2020 elections,” McNamara said. “The sooner that we can get past this and get our representatives working for us again the better.”
