$3M lottery ticket sold in Whitesboro
A Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3,000,012 for the Nov. 1 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro.
The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball number (25). The Megaplier number was 3. The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the ticket.
Marlowe, new play on Butterfield bill this weekend
Old Tyme Radio Show will showcase the talents of community members this weekend at Butterfield Stage.
Actors create the atmosphere of a radio studio in the 1930’s through 40’s as they perform shows in the style of the time.
Two radio show scripts will be performed. One is an episode of “The Adventures of Philip Marlowe: Private Detective,” titled “Red Wind,” which first premiered on June 17, 1947. The second script, “13th Is On Friday,” is a mystery about the Butterfield Theatre.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at butterfieldstage. org or by calling the box office at 940-665-1284.
NTMC to host Senior Health Fair Jan. 18 at Stanford House
Area citizens ages 55 and older and invited to attend a Senior Health Fair on Jan. 18 at the Stanford House.
The event, which is sponsored by North Texas Medical Center, will be held 10:30 a.m.noon.
It will feature free health screenings along with information on diabetes, physical therapy, joint replacement, nutrition and more. Free Covid-19 booster shots will be available.
Attendees will be able to meet and visit with NTMC healthcare professionals
to get information on ways to stay on a path to good health in 2023. There will also be refreshments and door prizes.
The Stanford House is located at 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
For more information on the Senior Health Fair, contact NTMC Marketing Director Darin Allred at 940-612-8460 or email darin.allred@ntmconline. net.
Cooke Co. Library closed next week
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. It will be closed for inventory the rest of that week January 17-20. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 with regular hours.
Curbside will be offered on those days from 9:30 a.m.3:30 p.m. Patrons can call 940-668-5530 or reserve your items online.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, stream videos or listen to music by visiting https://cookecountylibrary. org.
Gainesville PD taking Citizen Academy signups
The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.
The Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department.
It consists of classes held on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
Topics to be covered include patrol, communications, Texas law, narcotics investigation, crime scenes, domestic violence and crime prevention.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County.
There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.
For applications, call 940-668-4760. Applicants may also go to the Police Department front desk or download at https://www. gainesville.tx.us/index. aspx?nid=611.
Nominations opens for NCTC Distinguished Alumni Award
The North Central Texas College Foundation is accepting nominations for an award to be presented at the foundation’s annual Gala in February.
The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor granted to graduates and former students of the college.
This award was established over 25 years ago in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the class of 1926, its first graduating class ever. Hemphill went on to distinguish himself in the fields of both higher education and public health.
Nomination forms can be filled out at nctc.edu/ hemphill-award.
This year’s NCTC Foundation Gala will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the WinStar Convention Center.
Dance with Our Stars Feb. 16 in Lindsay at Centennial Hall
Local celebrities will strut their stuff on the dance floor Feb. 16 to raise money for the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
The first-ever Dancing With Our Stars event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
The event will feature a competition including nine sets of dancers vying for the prestigious mirror-ball trophy, including Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore.
Donors can vote for their favorite dancer at www.ntmcfoundation. org, where they may see the featured dancers, buy tickets to attend the event and start bidding on silent auction items.
Tickets for the event are $75 each. That includes a catered meal from Sarah’s on the Square, drinks, and of course the featured entertainment.
Those who attend will be able to vote on their phones for their favorite dancer, as well as bid on silent auction items.
Dancing With Our Stars will be the major fundraiser in 2023 for the Heart of NTMC Campaign to purchase of a Cardiac CT machine for the hospital.
Seating is limited for the event, so purchase tickets early. Sponsorships are also available which come with a table of 10.
For more information, contact Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460 or by email at darin.allred@ntmconline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.