Archaeology on I-35
TxDOT will host an archaeology event Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 35 (exit 502 southbound or exit 500 northbound) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Texas! Can You Dig It? will feature experts from the state’s Parks and Wildlife department, as well as the Dallas Paleo Society and North Texas Archaeology Society. They will bring fossils and bones, and they will discuss the ins and outs of amateur archaeology.
St. Anne’s Turkey Dinner Nov. 6
The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay. Cost for the meal is a donation. Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need. Auction items may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Donors should include their names on donations. To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512-496-5207.
First Baptist and Temple Baptist to host Halloween on NCTC campus
Families are invited Sunday, Oct 23, from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate Halloween on the North Central Texas College campus parking lot.
The annual Trunk or Treat event will be co-hosted by Temple Baptist and First Baptist Gainesville churches. The event will include bounce houses, trunks full of candy, surprises and hot dogs. Come out and join in the fun in favorite (child friendly) costumes.
Pastor Jeff's sermon at First Baptist, 308 E. Broadway, this Sunday is entitled "A Common Thread" from Acts 26:1-18. The early contemporary service at 9 a.m. in The Summit and the more traditional service is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Visit http://cookecountylibrary.org, click the “eLibrary” tab and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 668-5530 with any questions.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Health screenings Nov. 15
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free.
Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
