The 18th annual Bullfest is coming to Saint Jo May 6.
The event has been staged in Nocona for several years, but it is making its debut at the Saint Jo Riding Club Arena May 6 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate for adults; $5 in advance and $10 at the gate for children ages 5 and older; children under 5 get in free. A Colton Rice concert and dance will follow immediately after.
Call Dale Lyons at (580) 276-7151 for more information.
$10K grants available to women business owners
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE), a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University, will begin accepting applications for its Texas Rural Woman Grant on May 15.
Thirty-five, $10,000 grants for a total of $350,000 will be awarded to qualified Texas rural women who have been in business for at least three years. It marks the first time the grant has been offered to help women in rural areas who need capital to expand their businesses.
A completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m. June 9. Winners will be announced on June 26. To determine rural eligibility, check this list of Texas counties.
Grants may be used for the purchase of machinery, equipment or technology, farm implements, fencing or products; acquisition of new inventory or raw materials; purchase and installation of fixtures or display units, property improvements, or other business-related activity that is aligned with the purpose of the program. Grants cannot be used for wages, salaries or sales tax.
Awardees will meet with a small-business advisor as well as complete a virtual training course hosted by the center to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to financial growth, business development and marketing.
For more information, FAQs or to apply, visit the Texas Rural Grant website.
Cooke Co. GOP Women debate school choice May 4
School choice pros and cons will be on the agenda at the next meeting of Cooke County Republican Women, Thursday, May 4.
This is an issue on which Republicans hold differing opinions, and the program aims to present both sides of the issue.
Speakers are Nicki Truesdell, a writer, speaker and second-generation homeschooler who will share her reasons for being against School Choice in Texas and Kristi Antonick, Coalitions Director for Americans for Prosperity–Texas, a leader in both National and Texas Federations of Republican Women, who will explain why she believes School Choice is best for Texas students and parents.
The community is invited to attend and learn more about this important issue.
The meeting will be at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 401 N. Dixon, Gainesville, at 7 p.m.
For more information, follow CCRW on Facebook or call Programs Chair Dianne Helms, 940-368-0007.
Job Fair April 27
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event at its office, 1311 N Grand Ste 200 in Gainesville, for Texas Juvenile Justice Department April 27 from 10 a.m.-noon.
To find out more information about the job requirements, check out www.workintexas.com.
Rescue horse fundraiser April 29
The second annual Gamilah Unbridled rescue horse event and fundraiser is April 29. Last May, the group demonstrated its efforts to rescue horses.
Liberty Demonstrations take place from 1-5 p.m. at Cross Creek Ranch in Gainesville.
Visit www.moderndayhorsemanship.com/gamilahunbridled for more information.
