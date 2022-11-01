Starting Tuesday, the Cooke County Library will offer two weekly children’s classes on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Each class will cover the same topic, so parents can choose which time works best for their families.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for several years and then COVID happened. “I’m excited and hoping that we will attract even more families to join in this very popular service.” says Kimberly Reiter, Associate Director and Children’s Coordinator.
Everyone is welcome. No sign-up is required for these classes. For more information about children’s class, call 940-668-5530.
St. Anne’s Turkey Dinner Sunday
The Saint Anne’s Society will have its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hall in Lindsay. Cost for the meal is a donation. Members of St. Peter’s Parish are asked to bring a cake for the cake walk and a dessert for the lunch.
There will also be a silent auction for the St. Anne’s Helping Hands Fund that is used to assist parish families in need. Auction items may be dropped off from 7:00am to 5:30pm on Saturday, Nov. 5. Donors should include their names on donations. To have auction item(s) picked up, call Becky Neu, 940-736-0766, or Dolores Sandmann, 512-496-5207.
Lions host taco dinner Nov. 10
The Gainesville Lions Club will host a taco dinner Nov. 10 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
People can eat-in or takeout from the event, which runs 4-7 p.m. in the church annex at 400 E. Broadway.
For $10, attendees will get a taco, burrito, chips and a drink. They also get 10 Taco bucks worth $10 at Taco Casa.
Library closed Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. It will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access our eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines or listen to music. Visit http://cookecountylibrary.org, click the “eLibrary” tab and then click on the eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Call the Cooke County Library at 668-5530 with any questions.
Cooke County Fair Association annual sale this weekend
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Friday and Saturday at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Health screenings Nov. 15
Cooke County residents can be screened for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. First United Methodist Church Gainesville will host this community event Nov. 15, the church, 214 S Denton St in Gainesville. Parking is free.
Screenings will including plaque levels, cholesterol, diabetes and kidney and thyroid function. Pricing starts at $159. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
