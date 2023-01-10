The Cooke County Conservatives group has announced there will be a protest bus headed to Austin Jan 12. It’s for conservatives opposed to Democratic chairpersons for state House committees. It leaves Decatur at 6 a.m. and returns that night, for $50 per person.
The bus had only 25 seats left as of Nov. 30. If more than a dozen signup from Cooke County, the bus will stop in Gainesville (then back to Wise and on to Austin). Register at https://ntxconservatives. com/bus-trips/?mc_ cid=cf3b1f74d1.
NTMC to host Senior Health Fair
Area citizens ages 55 and older and invited to attend a Senior Health Fair on Jan. 18 at the Stanford House in Gainesville.
The free event, which is sponsored by North Texas Medical Center, will be held 10:30 a.m.noon. It will feature free health screenings along with information on diabetes education, physical therapy, joint replacement surgery, healthy nutrition, wound care, flu shots, Medicare, volunteer opportunities and more. In addition, free Covid-19 booster shots will be available.
There will also be refreshments and door prizes.
The Stanford House is located at 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
For more information, call 940-612-8460 or email darin.allred@ntmconline. net.
NTMC to offer monthly diabetes education
North Texas Medical Center will offer a Diabetes Education Program on the second Thursday of each month starting on Jan. 12. These free classes will take place at noon in the NTMC Board Room.
The guest speaker for the Jan. 12 program will be NTMC Dietician Audrey Fox. She will explain how our bodies process sugars through digestion and absorption, how carbs are converted into sugars, why our body needs these sugars for energy, and tips and tricks for stable blood sugar.
These classes are free to the public. For more information, email christa.harp@ntmconline. net.
Cooke County Library closed next week
The Cooke County Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. It will be closed for inventory the rest of that week January 17-20. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 with regular hours.
Curbside will be offered on those days from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Patrons can call 940668-5530 or reserve your items online.
Gainesville PD Citizen Academy signups
The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.
The Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department.
Classes are held on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
Topics to be covered include patrol, communications, Texas law, narcotics investigation, crime scenes, domestic violence and crime prevention.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.
For applications, call 940-668-4760. Applicants may also go to the Police Department front desk or download at https://www.gainesville. tx.us/index.aspx?nid=611 .
Nominations opens for
NCTC Distinguished Alumni Award
The North Central Texas College Foundation is accepting nominations for a special award to be presented at the foundation’s annual Gala in February.
The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the foundation.
Nomination forms can be filled out at nctc.edu/ hemphill-award.
This year’s gala will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the WinStar Convention Center.
Dance with Our Stars Feb. 16 in Lindsay
Local celebrities will strut their stuff on the dance floor Feb. 16 to raise money for the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
The first-ever Dancing With Our Stars event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
The event will feature a competition including nine sets of dancers vying for the prestigious mirror-ball trophy, including Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore.
Donors can vote for their favorite dancer at www.ntmcfoundation. org, where they may see the featured dancers, buy tickets to attend the event and start bidding on silent auction items. Tickets for the event are $75 each.
That includes a catered meal from Sarah’s on the Square, drinks and the entertainment. Those that attend will be able to vote on their phones for their favorite dancer, as well as bid on silent auction items.
Seating is limited for the event, so purchase tickets early. Sponsorships are also available which come with a table of 10.
For more information, contact Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460 or by email at darin.allred@ntmconline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.