The Cooke County Conservatives group will welcome Tim Hardin of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility Monday at The Fold on Grand Avenue Church. He will speak about the property tax bills now before the Legislature and tax cuts for major corporations.
The program is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 630 N Grand Ave. For more information about this and other upcoming programs, visit cookeconservatives.com.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any general questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
St. Faustia service at Sacred Heart
There will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Service April 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
There will be no Mass, but a special blessed image of Jesus, The Lord of Divine Mercy and First Class
relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration. Confessions will be heard from 2-2:45p.m.
The service begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 714 N. Main St.
Chamber networking events coming up
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer will be March 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Gainesville Farmers Market, to be hosted by Triple C Bounce Rentals.
The chamber holds these events on the fourth Thursday of each month as a way for chamber members to network and familiarize themselves with what the local business community has to offer.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend. Those planning to come can anticipate needing to bring business cards for networking purposes. For more information, contact Executive Director Jennifer Shumate at jshumate@gainesvillecofc.com.
The chamber also hosts networking breakfasts. Held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Rise & Shine is a way to learn more about the businesses around Gainesville and Cooke County while enjoying a morning coffee.
Upcoming Rise & Shine dates:
• Screen printing company Gandy Ink — March 28;
• Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center — April 11;
Electrical services company Conductive Electricon — April 25.
Rise & Shines are free and open to the public. They are held at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., from 7:45-9 a.m.
Lions Golf Tourney May 27 at Gainesville
The Gainesville Lions Club will host its annual golf tourney May 27 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course. It will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes lunch, drinks, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, and hole-in-one prize — a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 presented by Glenn Polk Auto Group.
Hole sponsors are $100 each. Call 940-634-1234 or email bkp1406@att.net for sponsorship information.
Proceeds will benefit local causes, including VISTO, Cooke County 4-H and Camp Sweeney, as well as Lions programs to support the blind and sight-impaired.
Send payments to Gainesville Lions Club, c/o Brian Pearson, 323 N. Howeth St., Gainesville, TX 76240-4452 or call 816-516-1538 for more information.
