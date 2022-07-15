The Cooke County Conservative group will host a one-year anniversary party Saturday, July 16, from from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Fold of Grand Avenue Church in Gainesville
Free lunch and cake will be served and Property Tax Rate expert Chris Woolsey will speak. Woolsey, a Corsicana city councilman says it's the rates that actually raise our taxes, not the appraisals themselves. According to Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes, the tax rate gets issued by the Appraisal District to each county taxing entity toward the end of July. Learn how to fight for no new revenue rates.
Gainesville station shut down through July 22
Due to construction, Gainesville's Citizen Station will be closed to customers until Friday, July 22.
During this time, customers may utilize the brush pile to dispose of yard waste. Customers with hydraulic pump trailers may still utilize the Transfer Station Building.
As an alternative during this period, customers may haul debris to TASWA Landfill, 25090 TX-56 in Whitesboro.
Changes at I-35 and California Street access in effect
The southbound ramp onto Interstate 35 at California Street in Gainesville has closed for good Friday, according to TxDOT.
The new on-ramp is open after Elm Fork. Access from California Street will be via the new southbound frontage road at the intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.