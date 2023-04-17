The Cooke County Conservatives meet Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at The Fold Church in Gainesville.
Brandon Waltens, the capitol bureau chief and managing editor of Texas Scorecard, will speak about the current business in front of the Texas Legislature.
The Church is located at 630 N. Grand Ave.
Job fair Tuesday with over 20 employers
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event at First State Bank Conference Center April 18 between 3-6 p.m. Over 20 different employers will be there looking for seasonal, permanent, full- and part-time positions from all industries. To find out what positions they will be hiring for, check out www.workintexas.com.
Rescue horse fundraiser April 29
The second annual Gamilah Unbridled rescue horse event and fundraiser is April 29.
Last May, the group demonstrated its efforts to rescue horses. Liberty Demonstrations take place from 1-5 p.m. at Cross Creek Ranch in Gainesville.
Visit www.moderndayhorsemanship.com/gamilahunbridled for more information.
Cooke Co. Library event at zoo April 29
“Zooper Reads” combines the love of reading and visiting the Frank Buck Zoo. This special early literacy event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank Buck Zoo in Leonard Park in Gainesville. Both children and adults are welcome to attend.
Thanks to a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant, admission will be paid for all who enter during the program. Each child that enters will be able to select their own book from a variety of titles and then read it to their favorite zoo animals. The book selected will become the child’s to take home for their personal library. The idea behind this collaborated event is to combine the love of reading and animals.
This event is sponsored by a PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation grant. For more info, call 940-668-5530.
Lions golf outing May 27
The Gainesville Lions Club will host its annual golf tourney May 27 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course. It will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes lunch, drinks, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, and a hole-in-one prize — a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 presented by Glenn Polk Auto Group.
Hole sponsors are $100 each. Call 940-634-1234 or email bkp1406@att.net for sponsorship information.
Proceeds will benefit local causes, including VISTO, Cooke County 4-H and Camp Sweeney, as well as Lions programs to support the blind and sight-impaired.
Send payments to Gainesville Lions Club, c/o Brian Pearson, 323 N. Howeth St., Gainesville, TX 76240-4452 or call 816-516-1538 for more information.
The Lions meet each Wednesday at the Neu Ranch House in Gainesville. People start gathering for fellowship and to eat lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon, with a speaker and program each week. Visitors are always welcome.
For more information, call 816-516-1538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.