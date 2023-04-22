School choice pros and cons will be on the agenda at the next meeting of Cooke County Republican Women, Thursday, May 4.
This is an issue on which Republicans hold differing opinions, and the program aims to present both sides of the issue.
Speakers are Nicki Truesdell, a writer, speaker and second-generation homeschooler who will share her reasons for being against School Choice in Texas and Kristi Antonick, Coalitions Director for Americans for Prosperity–Texas, a leader in both National and Texas Federations of Republican Women, who will explain why she believes School Choice is best for Texas students and parents.
The community is invited to attend and learn more about this important issue.
The meeting will be at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 401 N. Dixon, Gainesville, beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, follow CCRW on Facebook or call Programs Chair Dianne Helms, 940-368-0007.
Job Fair April 27
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event at its office, 1311 N Grand Ste 200 in Gainesville, for Texas Juvenile Justice Department April 27 from 10 a.m.-noon.
To find out more information about the job requirements, check out www.workintexas.com.
Rescue horse fundraiser April 29
The second annual Gamilah Unbridled rescue horse event and fundraiser is April 29. Last May, the group demonstrated its efforts to rescue horses.
Liberty Demonstrations take place from 1-5 p.m. at Cross Creek Ranch in Gainesville.
Visit www.moderndayhorsemanship.com/gamilahunbridled for more information.
Cooke Co. Library event at zoo April 29
“Zooper Reads” combines the love of reading and visiting the Frank Buck Zoo. This special early literacy event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank Buck Zoo in Leonard Park in Gainesville. Both children and adults are welcome to attend.
Each child that enters will be able to select their own book from a variety of titles and then read it to their favorite zoo animals.
The book selected will become the child’s to take home for their personal library. The idea is to combine the love of reading and animals.
For more info, call 940-668-5530.
