The Cooke County Library will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. for the New Year’s holiday.
Friday deadline for NCTC writing contest
North Central Texas College is now accepting submissions for the first annual NCTC Creativity Awards.
Aspiring amateur writers who enter will have their work critiqued by professionals, may have it published and possibly earn special recognition and cash prizes at an award ceremony in April 2023.
Poetry and Short Fiction submissions will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded according the following age groups: Middle School, High School, NCTC Students and Adult Non-Professional.
For NCTC students specifically, there are two additional submission categories, creative nonfiction and expository pieces.
The submission deadline is Dec. 31, 2022. For contest guidelines or to submit work, visit nctc.edu/creativity-awards or reach out to Jacob Arnold at jarnold@nctc.edu with any questions.
Conservative protest bus trip Jan. 12
The Cooke County Conservatives group has announced there will be a protest bus headed to Austin Jan 12. It’s for conservatives opposed to Democratic chairpersons for state House committees. It leaves Decatur at 6 a.m. and returns that night, for $50 per person.
The bus had only 25 seats left as of Nov. 30. If more than a dozen signup from Cooke County, the bus will stop in Gainesville (then back to Wise and on to Austin). Register at https://ntxconservatives.com/bus-trips/?mc_cid=cf3b1f74d1.
NTMC auxiliary raising money for hospital
The North Texas Medical Center Auxiliary is selling H.E.A.R.T. of the Community discount cards. The cards, which are being sold for $10, feature discounts to 16 Gainesville restaurants and businesses.
The cards are valid through November 2023 and can be purchased from any NTMC Auxiliary Member or at the NTMC Gift Shop at 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Proceeds help the Auxiliary purchase equipment for the hospital.
Nominations opens for NCTC Alumni award
The North Central Texas College Foundation is accepting nominations for a special award to be presented at the foundation’s annual Gala in February.
The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the foundation.
This award was established over 25 years ago in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the class of 1926, its first graduating class ever. Hemphill went on to distinguish himself in the fields of both higher education and public health.
Nomination forms can be filled out at nctc.edu/hemphill-award.
This year’s NCTC Foundation Gala will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the WinStar Convention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.