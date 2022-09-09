The Cooke County Retired School Personnel will meet Monday, Sept 12, at 11 a.m. at the Stanford House in Gainesville. Meal provided.
Gainesville alumni meet Saturday
On Saturday, September 10, the GHS Alumni Association will hold its annual luncheon Sept. 10 to induct seven new members into its Alumni and Educator Hall of Fame. The luncheon will be at 11 a.m. in the Whaley UMC Family Life Center.
This year’s honorees include educators George Burrow, Sandra Burrow, Bo Reid, and Sue Reid as well as alumni Nate Cook (Class of 1989), Charley Henderson (Class of 1967), and Ryan Morris (Class of 1994).
Tickets are $20 each and are available online at gainesvilleisd.org/alumni. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Funeral help for COVID victims’ families available
Anyone with funeral COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday with Multilingual services available. Applicants requiring relay services, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, must provide FEMA a specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact applicants.
There is currently no deadline to apply for aid. To qualify:
• The person died of COVID-19.
• The death occurred in the U.S.
• The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020.
• The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee. The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.
First Presbyterian celebrates Patriot Day Sunday
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon after service celebrates Grandparents Day and Patriot Day.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Session meets at 5 p.m. & Reflections Circle meets at 7 p.m.
Bible Study at the Stanford House is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The church is at Denton and Church streets in downtown Gainesville. For more information, leave a message at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
AWANA signups at First Baptist
First Baptist-Gainesville’s AWANA program begins again on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6pm in Fellowship Hall. Registration is now open at www.belongfbg.com. Awana is for ages 2-6th grade.
The Ladies Bible study also resumes Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in Room 211. They are currently working on a study of Ephesians and will shortly begin a new study in October. The study is led by Shelly Langley. Beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, Georgia Blythe will be hosting a Ladies Bible Study entitled "Finding God Faithful" in the Annex from 5:15-7 p.m.
Early First contemporary service is in the Summit from 9-10 a.m. each Sunday. Come a little early or a cup of coffee. Traditional service is 11-noon in the sanctuary. The sermon is entitled "Loving Jesus & Serving Our Neighbors" from Colossians 3:1-4; 12-17.
First Baptist-Gainesville is located at Denton and Broadway streets in downtown Gainesville.
New STEM class at library
The Cooke County Library will offer another “S.T.E.M.ed Up” class Sept. 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
In this class, students will learn about measurement and discuss different ways to measure things. Students will create and compete in a paper chain challenge.
The class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Investiture in the Scapular of Saint Michael the Archangel
There will be an opportunity for Catholics to be invested in the Scapular of St. Michael the Archangel, directly after the 8 a.m. Mass on Sept. 29 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
According to the church’s press release, those who pray to St. Michael are given strength, especially at their death, and is supposed to benefit the wearer with help to fight against sin and temptation.
The Scapular of St. Michael originated under Pope Pius IX in 1878 and was formally approved in 1880 by Pope Leo XIII, who added the St. Michael Prayer to the Leonine Prayers recited after Mass.
Fr. Keating will be blessing the scapulars and doing the Rite of Investiture with a specific prayer formula. The church is located at Sixth and Main streets in Muenster.
Cooke County Fair Association sets annual sale
The 2022 Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama will be Nov. 4-5 at Whaley United Methodist Church. Registration for the 2022 show is in progress and spaces are still available.
Organizers say the venue is as large as the Gainesville Civic Center. Wall or center spaces will be available.
For further information, contact Evelyn Yeatts, Chairman, at 940-665-4472.
Chorale needs singers for holiday program
The North Central Texas Chorale is looking forward to singing again this fall.
Director Clint Kelley teaches music at Callisburg ISD. He received his Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas at Tyler. Shirley Hatfield will be accompanist/organist this season. She has been the Organist-Choirmaster of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gainesville since 2009.
The Chorale will be singing Hal Hopson’s “A Festival of Lessons and Carols”.
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Choir Room at the First State Bank Center For The Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College campus in Gainesville. Rehearsals have begun.
Call Phil Schenk for more information at 940-387-1886.
