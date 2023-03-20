The Cooke County Conservatives group will welcome Tim Hardin of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility Monday at The Fold on Grand Avenue Church.
Hardin will speak about the property tax bills now before the Legislature and tax cuts for major corporations.
The program is open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 630 N Grand Ave.
For more information about upcoming programs, visit cookeconservatives. com.
Job fair Thursday
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon. It will be held at the Workforce office, 1311 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
To find out more information about the job requirements check out www. workintexas.com.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes.
Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork.
Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any questions, call 940-6685530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
St. Faustia at Sacred Heart
There will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Service April 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
There will be no Mass, but a special blessed image of Jesus, The Lord of Divine Mercy and First Class relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration. Confessions will be heard from 2-2:45p.m.
The service begins at 3 p.m. at the church, 714 N. Main St.
Corrections
There were two errors in the March 11 story about the Gainesville City Council.
The minimum hourly rate for the Marching USA thing is $20 an hour. The park for sale is named Sesquicentennial Park. We regret these errors.
