The Cooke County Library will be closed through Friday for inventory. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 with regular hours.
Curbside will be offered on those days from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Patrons can call 940-668-5530 or reserve your items online.
NTMC to host Senior Health Fair
Area citizens ages 55 and older and invited to attend a Senior Health Fair Wednesday at the Stanford House in Gainesville.
Attendees will be able to meet and visit with NTMC healthcare professionals to get information on ways to stay on a path to good health in 2023. There will also be refreshments and door prizes.
The Stanford House is located at 401 W. Garnett St. in Gainesville.
For more information on the Senior Health Fair, call 940-612-8460 or email darin.allred@ntmconline.net.
Gainesville PD taking academy signups
The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.
The Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County.
There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.
For applications, call 940-668-4760. Applicants
may also go to the Police Department front desk or download at https://www. gainesville.tx.us/index. aspx?nid=611.
Nominations opens for NCTC alumni award
The North Central Texas College Foundation is accepting nominations for a special award to be presented at the foundation’s annual Gala in February.
The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the foundation.
Nomination forms can be filled out at nctc.edu/ hemphill-award.
This year’s NCTC Foundation Gala will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the WinStar Convention Center.
Dance with Our Stars Feb. 16 in Lindsay
Local celebrities will strut their stuff on the dance floor Feb. 16 to raise money for the North Texas Medical Center Foundation.
The first-ever Dancing With Our Stars event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
Donors can vote for their favorite dancer at www.ntmcfoundation. org, where they may see the featured dancers, buy tickets to attend the event and start bidding on silent auction items. Tickets for the event are $75 each.
Dancing With Our Stars will be the major fundraiser in 2023 for the Heart of NTMC Campaign to purchase of a Cardiac CT machine for the hospital.
Seating is limited for the event, so purchase tickets early. Sponsorships are also available which come with a table of 10.
For more information, contact Darin Allred at (940) 612-8460 or by email at darin.allred@ntmconline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.